Weather

AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Monday

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: This means life-threatening heat and humidity will be with us through the weekend. Heat index will be between 105 and 115 each afternoon with nighttime lows not dropping much below 80 and holding feel like temps between 85 and 90.
Cool drinks, air conditioning, and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.

IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS TO REMEMBER:
EMBED More News Videos

Important numbers to remember in extreme heat: as seen on Action News Mornings, July 20, 2019.



FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Monday at 10a.m. and will last until Tuesday at 8a.m. Heavy downpours are possible with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain expected.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. An isolated thunderstorms is possible. Lows 74-80.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, but still very humid. Downpours and gusty thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Flash flooding is possible in some areas. High 88.

TUESDAY: The front looks to stall, so more high humidity and flooding downpours in the morning. We finally get relief by late day with storms moving out and the humidity dropping. High 79.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 83.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 85.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88.

SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and a bit more humid. High 89.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
'Mass evacuation' underway at NJ senior center
Reading mayor reverses decision on gay pride flag
Coroner: Boy, 1, pulled from pool dies in Lehigh County
Runners brave the heat for ice cream 5K
Embattled Puerto Rico governor won't seek re-election
Man speaks out after climbing 19-story building during fire
Meet the 'Wawa Cronies' from Clifton Heights
Show More
Elderly woman and man found dead in nursing home in Wilmington
Beating the heat: Many in Philly find ways to keep cool during scorcher
Couple married 71 years die 12 hours apart
Study: Material could make parts of Mars habitable for humans
Neutrogena recalls light therapy masks for risk of eye damage
More TOP STORIES News