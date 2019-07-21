AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Monday

Cool drinks, air conditioning, and other common sense steps will be essential. Children, seniors and pets will be especially susceptible to problems. But everyone needs to take it easy in this heat.
IMPORTANT PHONE NUMBERS TO REMEMBER:
FLASH FLOOD WATCH has been issued for Monday at 10a.m. and will last until Tuesday at 8a.m. Heavy downpours are possible with anywhere from 1 to 3 inches of rain expected.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, warm and humid. An isolated thunderstorms is possible. Lows 74-80.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy, not as hot, but still very humid. Downpours and gusty thunderstorms are possible during the afternoon. Flash flooding is possible in some areas. High 88.
TUESDAY: The front looks to stall, so more high humidity and flooding downpours in the morning. We finally get relief by late day with storms moving out and the humidity dropping. High 79.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and nice. High 83.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and pleasant. High 85.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 88.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny, warm and a bit more humid. High 89.
SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and hot. High 90.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast