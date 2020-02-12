AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Through This Evening

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's warm and oppressively humid today with cloudy skies and occasional rain. Downpours are possible, along with some drenching thunderstorms. Flash flooding can't be ruled out anywhere heavier rain cells develop. Some areas could be hit with 2" or more of rain. The high is 80.
TONIGHT: More heavy showers are likely in spots. The rain won't taper off until the wee hours of Friday morning. Our low is 70.
FRIDAY: A cold front departs the region early in the morning and the only lingering showers will probably be south and east of Philadelphia by dawn. After that, it's a day of significant improvement. Look for clouds giving way to sunshine, lowering humidity and a seasonable high around 80.
SATURDAY: High pressure passing by to our north will deliver a cool and comfortable northeast wind to our region. Skies will not be overly sunny with some lower level cumulus clouds to contend with, but dewpoints will be in the upper 50s which will make it feel very comfortable. With a high of only 75, this will be a nice fall preview.
SUNDAY: This looks like a mostly cloudy day with some showers and storms possible at times. It's humid again with a warmer high of 82.
MONDAY: Behind the departure of our latest front, mostly sunny skies return and so does lower humidity. The high is a pleasant 81.
TUESDAY: Look for another nice, mostly sunny day with a comfortable high of 75.
WEDNESDAY: The beat goes on with another comfortable day. We'll have partly sunny skies with a nice high of 74.
THURSDAY: Can you stand yet another decent day? We'll have more clouds than sun, but it looks dry and comfortable. The high is 78.
