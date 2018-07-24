AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Wednesday

It was another very humid day, with a high of 87, and some spotty downpours.A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect into Wednesday night for most of our viewing area. Do not drive or walk through any flooded areas.TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies with continued high humidity. Spotty showers and thunderstorms are likely in some spots with downpours possible. The low is 74.WEDNESDAY: We are issuing an AccuWeather Alert for the possibility of flash flooding. A general 1" to 3" of rain can be expected through Wednesday, with locally 4"+. Flooding could occur on streets, streams and creeks, especially in western areas that have already been saturated. Wednesday's activity looks to spread across most of the area as energy once deposited deep in the upper level trough to our southwest ejects right over us and up into New England. With all of the activity highs only reach around 80, but its still swamp like humidity. Activity will likely be aided by a decent upper level jet as it moves overhead during the daytime hours enhancing the lift even more.THURSDAY: We are starting to dry out. There could still be a spotty storm, but not much activity as winds shift to a drier westerly component. With decent sunshine breaking out temps will warm all the way back up to 88 and it will still be humid.FRIDAY: Our weather continues improving. We expect partly sunny skies through most of the day with any thunderstorm limited to the late afternoon and evening. It's still somewhat humid its hot, with a high of 90.SATURDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with the air turning a little less humid. A spotty thunderstorm is still possible, but most of the day looks dry. Our high touches 87.SUNDAY: This is a partly sunny, less humid day and finally, we're removing the chance of rain for at least one day! Look for a warm high of 86.MONDAY: Clouds increase again, the humidity rises a bit and we're back into a more unsettled pattern with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high hits 88.TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun and there's another chance of an afternoon or evening thunderstorm. The high is 85.-----