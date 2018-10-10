AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watches Thursday

Morning fog gave way to partly sunny skies this afternoon, with highs climbing into the 80s for the second day in a row. This is the last unseasonably warm day for a while.TONIGHT: Look for lots of clouds with some isolated downpours by morning. It's very muggy. The low is 71.THURSDAY: The remnants of Hurricane Michael will be approaching from the southern states. The center of the storm will remain to our south as it passes out to sea off Virginia. But it will close enough to brush our area with periods of heavy rain and this could lead to flash flooding where the heavier cells form. Northern and western suburbs will probably catch a break from this with less than 1" in most areas. Philadelphia could see over 1" with some concentrated downpours, especially in the afternoon or evening. But South Jersey and southern Delaware could get hammered with 2" - 3" of rain, the worst of this closer to the coast. 4" would not be out of the question in Cape May County and Sussex County, Delaware. Flash flooding will be possible wherever heavy cells develop. A spotty, drenching thunderstorm is also possible which would bump up rainfall totals in isolated areas. It's warm and muggy with a high around 79.FRIDAY: A lingering shower is possible near the coast and there could still be some lingering flooding, but in general, we bid farewell to Michael and welcome in fall chill. Look for partly sunny skies, a cool breeze and a high of just 63.SATURDAY: Sunrise temperatures will be chilly: in the mid to upper 40s! In the afternoon, we see a mix of clouds and sunshine with an exceptionally cool high of 59. It's a great day to go pick your pumpkin, but bundle up a bit! The overnight low drops to 43 in Philadelphia, upper 30s in some suburbs!SUNDAY: We expect a good deal of sunshine mixing with a few clouds. It's still chilly. Sunrise temperatures are in the mid to upper 40s again! The afternoon high is 63.MONDAY: More clouds arrive along with a few scattered showers The high stops at around 65.TUESDAY: Look for lots of clouds, a period or two of rain and a high around 63.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. We remain cool with a high around 63.