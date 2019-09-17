AccuWeather: Flawless stretch has arrived

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Overnight it will be clear and cool, perfect for opening up the windows. Lows will range from 52 in the outlying suburbs to 58 in Center City.
WEDNESDAY AND THURSDAY: For the next 2 days high pressure will be anchored to our north across New England and we'll have a cool flow of air into the region. Highs both days in the lower 70s and nights dipping down into the lower 50s with even some 40s in outlying areas!
FRIDAY: High pressure slips to our south and warmer air starts to return to the region. We'll hit 80 that afternoon and then we're off to the races in the mid 80s and summerlike temps for the weekend.
SIDE NOTE: The only concern over the next few days will be rough surf and dangerous rip currents first due to the persistent easterly flow from that high to our north and then later this week due to the swells coming in from Humberto which will be heading out to sea and just clipping Bermuda.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds and it's even warmer with a high of 87.
SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid. The high climbs to 89.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun and finally, the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. Our high hits 89.
TUESDAY: Sunny and much cooler after a frontal passage. The high is 81.
