AccuWeather: Flood risk returns

TONIGHT: Stars, clouds, and very muggy. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible mainly for areas along and southeast of I-95. Lows 68-73.MONDAY: Hazy sunshine between numerous downpours and heavy thunderstorms at any point during the day. These downpours will start early in the day west of Philadelphia and work their way east throughout the day. With the high humidity, the likelihood of flash flooding in some areas will need watching. These pop-ups will not move very fast due to light winds in the atmosphere further increasing the risk of flooding. High 83.TUESDAY: More of the same and you can basically re-read what I wrote for Monday and copy the text for Tuesday. The flood risk will be a tad higher due to the saturated ground from Monday's downpours. High 84.WEDNESDAY: The upper level low that ignites the storms on Monday and Tuesday will lift away. This means we can enjoy lots of sun and just a few high clouds. Turning hot by afternoon with moderate humidity. High 91.THURSDAY: Hot and steamy. High 92. Heat Index 92-95.FRIDAY: Hot and humid with heat wave #3 in play. A pop up afternoon thunderstorm is possible late in the day with a cold front. High 92. Heat Index 92-95.SATURDAY: Much better to kick off the weekend with sunshine, a few clouds, and a dip in the heat and humidity. High 87.-----