AccuWeather: Flood Warnings Continue, Some Sun Returns

The Lehigh Valley had 3-4 inches of rain during the last 48 hours causing flash flooding and water rescues. A Flood Warning continues for Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until this afternoon. A Flood Warning was issues for for minor flooding along the Perkiomen and E. Brandywine Creeks.SATURDAY: The showers are ending from west to east this morning. Skies will gradually clear and the humidity will decrease a notch. High: 88.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and the humidity isn't as oppressive. We likely start our second heatwave of the season with a high of 91.MONDAY: Look for a hot and steamy afternoon with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds. The high is 93.TUESDAY: Humidity is oppressive and it's another hot day with 91 for a high. A front that will break the heat approaches the region and triggers a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.WEDNESDAY: The heat breaks a bit, but it's still warm and uncomfortably humid. The front lingers and we see a few showers and thunderstorms. The high: 88.THURSDAY: We will likely have a lingering shower but the afternoon should improve with partly sunny skies and a high of 86.FRIDAY: It looks like a nice day to lead into the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high of 88.-----