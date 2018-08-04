AccuWeather: Flood Warnings Continue This Morning

A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until 8am. A Flood Warning continues until 8am for Berks County and 6:15am for Lehigh and Northampton counties. In these areas, the ground is especially saturated and flooding will be easier to achieve. If you encounter a drenching storm, slow down and avoid any flooded areas.SATURDAY: These downpours will continue to as a front moves through the area, but skies will gradually clear from west to east through the day. There may be a spotty storm in a couple of places later today, but it is overall dry and much nicer with some sun and warm high of 88.SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and rather humid. We likely start our second heatwave of the season with a high of 91.MONDAY: Look for a hot and steamy afternoon with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds. The high is 93.TUESDAY: Humidity is oppressive and it's another hot day with 91 for a high. A front that will break the heat approaches the region and triggers a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.WEDNESDAY: The heat breaks a bit, but it's still warm and uncomfortably humid. The front lingers and we see a few showers and thunderstorms. The high: 88.THURSDAY: We will likely have a lingering shower but the afternoon should improve with partly sunny skies and a high of 86.FRIDAY: It looks like a nice day to lead into the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high of 88.-----