WEATHER

AccuWeather: Flood Warnings Continue This Morning

EMBED </>More Videos

Karen Rogers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 4, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect in Berks, Lehigh and Northampton counties until 8am. A Flood Warning continues until 8am for Berks County and 6:15am for Lehigh and Northampton counties. In these areas, the ground is especially saturated and flooding will be easier to achieve. If you encounter a drenching storm, slow down and avoid any flooded areas.

SATURDAY: These downpours will continue to as a front moves through the area, but skies will gradually clear from west to east through the day. There may be a spotty storm in a couple of places later today, but it is overall dry and much nicer with some sun and warm high of 88.

SUNDAY: It's mostly sunny and rather humid. We likely start our second heatwave of the season with a high of 91.

MONDAY: Look for a hot and steamy afternoon with a good deal of sunshine mixing with patchy clouds. The high is 93.

TUESDAY: Humidity is oppressive and it's another hot day with 91 for a high. A front that will break the heat approaches the region and triggers a few thunderstorms, mainly in the afternoon and evening.

WEDNESDAY: The heat breaks a bit, but it's still warm and uncomfortably humid. The front lingers and we see a few showers and thunderstorms. The high: 88.

THURSDAY: We will likely have a lingering shower but the afternoon should improve with partly sunny skies and a high of 86.

FRIDAY: It looks like a nice day to lead into the weekend with partly sunny skies and a high of 88.
-----
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Photos from the wildfires across California
Cecily Tynan visits with the Ring-tailed lemurs at the Philadelphia Zoo
VIDEO: Time lapse shows beach goers escaping storms at the Jersey shore
Containing vs controlling: Wildfire terms you need to know
More Weather
Top Stories
DA: Suspect lights self on fire after brutal murder
5 brass plaques stolen from Phillies statues in South Philadelphia
Arrest warrant issued for man who left dog to drown in cage
Man critical after being shot 6 times in West Philadelphia
Man charged in Radnor Snapchat drug bust
4 people rescued from Washington Township house fire
Police: Gunman kills teen, injures 2 people in Kensington shooting
Woman stabbed on SEPTA bus in North Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Video shows off-duty NY officer shooting man in the face
Name released of boy killed in accidental shooting
Musikfest 2018 is bigger and better in Bethlehem
Man arrested for taunting a bison at Yellowstone Nat'l Park
Missing boa constrictor in Montco found in owner's home
More News