AccuWeather: Flood Watch Friday

TONIGHT: Things go downhill quickly as a rain shield to our west heads toward us. With the center of the storm passing through the Great Lakes and then heading into Quebec we are well within the warm sector. This means temps will actually be rising overnight and reaching the low 50s by dawn. Rain will arrive after midnight and turn steady prior to sunrise.FRIDAY: We will rise to the upper 50s to near 60 during the afternoon/evening so at least it's a mild day. Rain will be steady for much of the day tomorrow, with the heaviest departing later in the afternoon. With the wet year we have been having any additional rain at this point adds insult to injury and we will be watching some of the smaller creeks/streams as well as roadway flooding. Rainfall totals on the order of .75" to 1.5". One other thing we will be watching is the potential for some gusty winds to reach the surface. With a strong low level jet of 50 knots just above the region we could tap into some of that wind and see gusty winds. Overall the profiles look fairly stable such that we keep that wind in check, but right along the coast we have the best chance of mixing some of that down and seeing 40-50mph gusts.SATURDAY: We dry out for the start of the weekend with gusty northwest winds following a cold frontal passage Saturday morning. Even though temps may reach 50 or the low 50s the wind chills will be in the lower 40s most of the day under a mostly sunny sky.SUNDAY: Clouds with some sunshine. Not a bad day, just a bit breezy and cooler with a high of just 42.MONDAY: New Year's eve will be mostly cloudy with another round of rain arriving during the day. Revelers should plan on rather wet night. The afternoon high is 48. We'll still be in the mid 40s around midnight with an overnight low of 42.TUESDAY: New Year's Day looks dry and mild. Our high will sit around 59. It will breezy, but overall, this a much more comfortable holiday than we often see to start out the new year in our region. In fact, nearly 20 degrees above normal.WEDNESDAY: We're dry with a mix of clouds and sun, but chillier air rushes back into the area, giving us a high in Philadelphia of just 43.--------------------