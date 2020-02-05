AccuWeather: Flood Watch Thursday and Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- While it has been damp and dreary the last 2 days we've essentially been dealing with just nuisance rain/showers. As we head into tonight and tomorrow we will see periods of heavy rain with rainfall totals when all is said and done in the 1.5" to 2.5" range. With the ground already wet we are expecting some localized flooding and ponding on roads and the National Weather Service has issued a Flood Watch for Thursday afternoon into Friday afternoon. We are extending our AccuWeather Alert to both Thursday and Friday now.
TONIGHT: Later tonight when the next batch of precipitation arrives it will be just cold enough from Blue Mountain on north into the Poconos to give a period of freezing rain. In the higher elevations of the Poconos this could lead to a 1/10" to " of ice accumulation. This is not a concern for our immediate viewing area which includes the Lehigh Valley. Only expecting Allentown to reach 33 overnight with all rain there like the Delaware Valley. The rest of us will drop down to the upper 30s.
THURSDAY: A wet day from start to finish. The heaviest period of rain looks to be in the late afternoon through the nighttime hours and especially for areas along I-95 and southeast where the low level jet is aiming in. This could make for a very wet and slow evening commute. It now appears that the heaviest rain will be gone by Friday morning's commute, but we could still be dealing with some lingering flood concerns on some roadways. Highs is the 50s!
FRIDAY: Steady rain lingers for the morning commute, making for a slow go. The rain tapers during the afternoon with some breaks of sun. The high is 53, but temperatures will plunge into the low 40s during the afternoon. We'll be in the 20s in many areas overnight. Do not be surprise in SE PA if in the afternoon with the colder air rushing in, that you see some snow showers in the air.
SATURDAY: Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a cool 40.
SUNDAY: Look for cloudy skies with a light rain or snow shower. The high is 45.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two possible and a mild afternoon with a high of 53.
TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some rain possible. The high is 48.
WEDNESDAY: It's another day of clouds with a bit of rain and drizzle. The high is 50.
