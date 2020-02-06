AccuWeather: Flood Watch Today and Friday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's cloudy with wet roads and periods of rain all day long. Some of the rain could be heavy at times and street flooding is a concern. The afternoon will likely see the bulk of this heavier rainfall. Temperatures will gradually rise through the 40s before getting into the low 50s later this evening. We're going for a late day or early evening high of 52.
TONIGHT: Rain continues overnight, although not as heavy. Still, more street flooding is possible, thanks to saturated ground and continued runoff. Temperatures hold at around 50 overnight.
FRIDAY: The morning commute could remain somewhat wet, but rain should be gradually tapering during the morning. The high around then will be 55, but temperatures will plunge into the low 40s during the afternoon and down into the 30s during the evening. A late day, spotty snow shower can't be ruled out, but nothing big. We'll continue to drop overnight with lows in the 20s by dawn.
SATURDAY: Finally, a dry day! Sunshine mixes with occasional clouds. Our high is a chilly 42. A snow shower is possible, but not until late at night.
SUNDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a light rain or snow shower, mainly in the morning. The afternoon high improves to 47 with some sunny breaks possible.
MONDAY: This is looking like a mostly cloudy day with a shower or two likely at times and a mild afternoon high of 53.
TUESDAY: Clouds hang around with some rain possible. The high is 50.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 48.
THURSDAY: Clouds thicken again and more rain is possible (what else is new?!). Look for a high around 52.
