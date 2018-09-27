WEATHER

AccuWeather: Flood Watches Posted, More Rain Overnight

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at noon on September 27, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
A flood watch has been issued for the bulk of our area aside from the coastal communities for the overnight hours.

TONIGHT: Evening showers build in intensity. The heaviest rain falls while everyone is sleeping and is exiting the region between 5 & 6am. This is good timing, since much of the morning rush will not be impacted by falling rain. Rainfall totals for I-95 metro and areas to the southeast are likely between 1/4" to 1". Rainfall totals of over 1" are possible in the northwest suburbs, and locally as much as 2", that could leading to some isolated flooding. The low is 62.

FRIDAY: We start with clouds in the morning, followed by some sunny breaks in the afternoon. It's still cool and comfortable with a crisp high around 71.

SATURDAY: This is looking like a great start to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 75.

SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too. We begin with chilly sunrise temperatures in the 50s and transition to a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with a high around 73.

MONDAY: The latest models show high pressure over our region that's strong enough to push an area of rain to the north toward New England and away from us. On the other hand, the humidity will probably rise a bit here. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 78.

TUESDAY: There's a shower around, probably well north and west of Philadelphia. Most of us get a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high around 81

WEDNESDAY: We see another a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 82. A spotty shower can't be ruled out.

THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix with another isolated shower around. The high is 75.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Soggy weather has been dampening spirits across the city
Hurricane Florence death toll at 36 in North Carolina
VIDEO: Indonesian volcano spews enormous fireballs
Puerto Rico marks 1 year since Maria with song and sadness
More Weather
Top Stories
WATCH LIVE: Kavanaugh-Ford hearing
Body believed to be missing 6-year-old found in NC
Child rape suspect spotted in New Castle County, Delaware
2 kids hurt after brick tossed through school bus window
2 Philly police officers accused of falsifying info during a traffic stop
Here's what each of Brett Kavanaugh's accusers says
Police: Body found inside a car in Levittown
Car and school bus collide in North Philadelphia
Show More
Police: Mother of 2 shot and killed by man she knew
NJ Assembly approves new anti-harassment policy
Teen injured when bullets strike North Philadelphia home
FBI: Hackers targeting paychecks, direct deposit
Police: Driver slashes man's neck during traffic dispute
More News