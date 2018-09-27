AccuWeather: Flood Watches Posted, More Rain Overnight

A flood watch has been issued for the bulk of our area aside from the coastal communities for the overnight hours.TONIGHT: Evening showers build in intensity. The heaviest rain falls while everyone is sleeping and is exiting the region between 5 & 6am. This is good timing, since much of the morning rush will not be impacted by falling rain. Rainfall totals for I-95 metro and areas to the southeast are likely between 1/4" to 1". Rainfall totals of over 1" are possible in the northwest suburbs, and locally as much as 2", that could leading to some isolated flooding. The low is 62.FRIDAY: We start with clouds in the morning, followed by some sunny breaks in the afternoon. It's still cool and comfortable with a crisp high around 71.SATURDAY: This is looking like a great start to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a seasonable, pleasant high around 75.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too. We begin with chilly sunrise temperatures in the 50s and transition to a nice, mostly sunny afternoon with a high around 73.MONDAY: The latest models show high pressure over our region that's strong enough to push an area of rain to the north toward New England and away from us. On the other hand, the humidity will probably rise a bit here. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 78.TUESDAY: There's a shower around, probably well north and west of Philadelphia. Most of us get a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high around 81WEDNESDAY: We see another a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 82. A spotty shower can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix with another isolated shower around. The high is 75.