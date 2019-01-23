AccuWeather: Flooding and gutsy winds likely Thursday

TONIGHT: Rain begins late tonight with the heaviest moving in just before dawn in the western suburbs and then moving off the coast near lunch time Thursday. Temps will continue to warm all night; in fact, will sit in the 50s by morning.THURSDAY: Heaviest rainfall is likely 5am to 8am for areas northwest of I-95 and between 8am and 11am for area southeast of I-95. It is during these short periods that around 1 inch of rain will fall causing localized flooding, ponding on roads, and stream rises. Add to this that the ground is frozen and runoff water will have a hard time seeping in and the morning could be pretty messy if you are out traveling to work and school. Wind gusts of over 50mph could be embedded with the line of heavy rain that moves through. Very strong winds will be located just over 2,000 feet up in the atmosphere and if the rain is heavy enough it will be able to bring some of that down to the surface. While this will only happen during a brief period of time it could cause some downed trees/branches. Fog may be an issue for a time as well as very warm air moves in over the cold ground. Temperatures will spike to the mid 50s around dawn, remain in the lower 50s for the early afternoon and then crash to the upper 30s by early evening.FRIDAY: Look for a brisk and colder day with a combination of sun and clouds and a high of just 37. Wind chills: 20's.SATURDAY: The weekend starts off cloudy and cold. The high is 30 with wind chills in the 20's.SUNDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy and chilly, but somewhat milder second half of the weekend. A few flurries and snow showers are possible later in the day. The high: 41.MONDAY: In general, this is a day that features clouds breaking for some sun. The high is a bit cold: 36.TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some rain, or a mix far northwest late in the day. The high is warming to 44.--------------------