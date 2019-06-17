AccuWeather: Flooding & Severe Thunderstorm Threat Tonight, Unsettled Much Of The Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect across the entire region beginning at noon and not ending until late tonight. In addition to damaging winds and hail, any storm that forms today and tonight could bring a quick 1-3" rainfall that could rapidly flood roads and raise the levels on some flashy creeks and streams.
A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WATCH is in effect until 11PM for areas south of the Pennsylvania Turnpike for storms that could contain damaging winds and hail.
TONIGHT: More spotty downpours and thunderstorms roll through the region and don't die down until after midnight. Strong wind gusts and additional flooding downpours are still likely with some of these storms. Rain tapers overnight, but it's still mainly cloudy and uncomfortably humid. The low only dips to about 68.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and continued warmth and high humidity. Another spotty afternoon thunderstorm is possible. The high is 80.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid and warm. Another spotty thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is 80.
THURSDAY: We've posted an AccuWeather Alert. We should break into some decent sunshine for the first part of the day and temperatures will soar to 88 degrees in the warm sector. Once we get the atmosphere unstable, an unseasonably strong area of low pressure will push eastward across Pennsylvania igniting what is likely to be a round of severe storms. With plenty of twisting going on in the atmosphere we will once again be looking at a tornado threat for our area. More details on Thursday as it gets closer.
FRIDAY: A morning shower is possible. After that, its breezy and less humid with a mix of clouds and sunshine. The high is 82. Summer arrives officially at 11:54 in the morning.
SATURDAY: This looks like a nice start to the weekend and a great first full day of summer. We'll see some sun mixing with clouds and a high of 82.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. An afternoon thunderstorm or shower can't be ruled out. The high is 84.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with the chance of a shower or thunderstorm. The high is 85.
