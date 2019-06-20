AccuWeather: Flooding Downpours, Spotty Severe Storms Today and Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A FLASH FLOOD WATCH is in effect for the entire region through late tonight. Any storm that forms could bring a quick 1-3" rainfall that could rapidly flood roads and raise the levels on some flashy creeks and streams. As much as 2-4" has already fallen overnight into Thursday morning with more on the way, especially during the late afternoon and night time hours with any thunderstorms.
Today will feature mostly cloudy skies, periods of heavy rain in some areas and some strong spotty thunderstorms later in the afternoon. It's very warm and humid with a high of 89.
TONIGHT: More spotty downpours and thunderstorms roll through the region and don't die down until well after midnight. The big issues will be damaging wind gusts, an isolated tornado and flooding downpours. The low is 68.
FRIDAY: Clouds and a few early showers give way to a gorgeous day with some sun returning, a gusty wind and much lower humidity. The high is around 80.
SATURDAY: We expect a fantastic first full day of summer. We'll see plenty of sunshine mixing with a few occasional clouds, low humidity, and a high of 80.
SUNDAY: It's another day of abundant sunshine with continued low humidity. The high is 84.
MONDAY: The weekend is over and so is the nice weather. Look for the return of higher humidity with occasional sunshine and the return of spotty showers and thunderstorms either late in the day or at night. The high shoots up to 89.
TUESDAY: This could be our second 90 degree day of the year. It will be hot and humid. Another shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
WEDNESDAY: Look for continued warmth and humidity with partly sunny skies, another thunderstorm possible and a high around 89.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's warm, but dry with a high of 89.
