AccuWeather: Flooding Rain Gives Way To A Nice Afternoon

TODAY: Flooded roads, widespread in the early morning with pockets of heavy rain moving off to the east, gives way to some sun in the afternoon with a nice high of 72.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s this evening. The overnight low is a cool 59 in Philadelphia with some suburbs getting into the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is also possible overnight.SATURDAY: It will be chilly early in the morning on kids' sports fields, but overall, this is looking like a great start to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a warm, seasonable afternoon high around 74.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too. We begin with chilly sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 50s (a little cooler than Saturday morning), but afternoon highs around 75.MONDAY: The latest models show high pressure over our region that's strong enough to push an area of rain to the north toward New England and away from us. On the other hand, the humidity will probably rise a bit here. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 78.TUESDAY: There's a shower around, probably well north and west of Philadelphia. Most of us get a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high around 81WEDNESDAY: We see another a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 81. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix with another isolated shower around, especially north. The high is 77.FRIDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a shower possible. The high is 73.