AccuWeather: Florence Set For a Friday Landfall; Remnant Rains Hit Our Area Next Week

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on September 13, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was another cloudy, humid day with a seasonable high of 78. Meanwhile, the big weather story is Hurricane Florence, slowly creeping toward the southeast North Carolina coastline as a Category 2 storm.

TONIGHT: We're mostly cloudy and humid with a few more evening showers and sprinkles around. The low is 70.

FRIDAY: It's another mainly cloudy, humid day with a few sunny breaks possible. A shower or two is possible, mainly south, from the outermost bands of Florence. The high is 77.

SATURDAY: Look clouds and occasional sun with somewhat humid air still in place, but dry conditions with Hurricane Florence suppressed well to our south. Skies will be brighter to the north, with more clouds to the south. The high: 82. At the Shore, heavy surf and dangerous rip currents will make the ocean unsafe for swimmers.

SUNDAY: With Florence shifting even farther south and west, we will likely see even more sun. Look for a breezy, warm and partly sunny afternoon with a high around 82. It's still somewhat humid. Hurricane-related issues continue at the Shore.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with increasing clouds and we get another humid, warm afternoon with a high of 82. A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

TUESDAY: A cold front moves into the region which will probably pick up the remnant moisture from what's left of the former Hurricane Florence and this could bring us some rain. Some downpours wouldn't be out of the question, depending on the track of the front and how much moisture can work its way in our direction. 1-3" of rain is likely. The high is 81.

WEDNESDAY: Sunshine returns with dropping humidity. The high hits 81.

THURSDAY: This looks like a beautiful day with low humidity and plenty of sun and comfortable humidity levels. The high is 77.

