AccuWeather: Foggy But Warm Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- THURSDAY: Morning clouds and patchy, dense fog will gradually give way to some sunshine and temperatures surge during the afternoon. Look for a high of 70.
FRIDAY: A low pressure center scooting through during the morning could fire up a few early showers and even a thunderstorm in spots. But the afternoon holds the flavor of the day with a warm, gusty wind, some sun returning and a summerlike high of 79. It will be the warmest high so far this year and very close to the record of 80 set way back in 1921.
SATURDAY (PASSOVER): Look for a sunny, somewhat breezy and cooler afternoon, but nice with a high of 69. That's still well above average for late March.
SUNDAY: Clouds increase and rain develops during the afternoon and evening. It's breezy and a bit cooler with a high of 66.
MONDAY: Breezy and even cooler weather arrives, although from a visual standpoint, this is looking like a pretty, partly sunny day. Our high slips to 54.
TUESDAY: This is another "back to reality" day with morning lows in the 30s for the first time in about a week and an afternoon high of 55. We'll see abundant sun, but this will be a reminder that the typical March chill isn't quite finished with us.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sunshine, with the chance of a shower and a high of 60.
