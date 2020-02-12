Weather

AccuWeather: Foggy Morning, Very Warm Afternoon

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m..

Overall, clouds give way to partly sunny skies later today. It's very warm with a high of 78. A late day or evening thunderstorm is possible in a few spots; there's only a small chance of this, but if a storm pops up, it could be strong and gusty so take cover if you happen to hear thunder later today or tonight.

TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple spots. Otherwise, we see some clearing overnight and it gets breezy and cooler. The low is 44.

SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 52 and wind chills in the 40s.

SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine with less wind, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.

MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain likely. There could be some wet snow in northern and western suburbs with some accumulation possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. The high is stuck around 45

TUESDAY: Look for morning clouds giving way to some sun during the day, along with a surge of milder air. The high improves to 58.

WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with more rain possible. The high slips slightly to 55.

THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a milder, pleasant afternoon. The high jumps to 63.

FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain. The high is even milder 67.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2020 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Gov. Wolf orders all "non-life-sustaining" businesses in Pa. to close
Latest COVID-19 updates for the Philadelphia region
Health commissioner warns Philadelphia as test sites prepare to open
COVID-19: N.J. couple headed to Italy as chaplains for sick
Wawa makes changes amid coronavirus outbreak
First responders taking precautions amid COVID-19 outbreak
9 total coronavirus deaths in NJ; personal care businesses to close
Show More
Philly police leading vehicle procession for Sgt. O'Connor
COVID-19 Montco: Cases jump to 55; drive-thru testing opens Saturday
3 members of 76ers organization test positive for COVID-19
Camden County still waiting on COVID-19 test kits
Trump says FDA to approve drugs for COVID-19 treatment
More TOP STORIES News