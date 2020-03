AccuWeather: Foggy Morning, Very Warm Afternoon

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A DENSE FOG ADVISORY is in effect for most of the region until 8 a.m..Overall, clouds give way to partly sunny skies later today. It's very warm with a high of 78. A late day or evening thunderstorm is possible in a few spots; there's only a small chance of this, but if a storm pops up, it could be strong and gusty so take cover if you happen to hear thunder later today or tonight.TONIGHT: An evening thunderstorm can't be ruled out in a couple spots. Otherwise, we see some clearing overnight and it gets breezy and cooler. The low is 44.SATURDAY: A front sweeps through and we're left with a mostly sunny, but breezy and much cooler start to the weekend with a high of only 52 and wind chills in the 40s.SUNDAY: This is another day of brilliant sunshine with less wind, but it's still somewhat chilly with our high stopping around 48.MONDAY: Clouds quickly gather again with some rain likely. There could be some wet snow in northern and western suburbs with some accumulation possible, mainly on grassy surfaces. The high is stuck around 45TUESDAY: Look for morning clouds giving way to some sun during the day, along with a surge of milder air. The high improves to 58.WEDNESDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with more rain possible. The high slips slightly to 55.THURSDAY: We have partly sunny skies and a milder, pleasant afternoon. The high jumps to 63.FRIDAY: Clouds return and so does the chance for some rain. The high is even milder 67.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app