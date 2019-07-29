Weather

AccuWeather: Fourth Heat Wave Of The Year

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early sunshine gave way to a mix of sun and clouds later in the afternoon. The high hit 93 in Philadelphia, officially making this heat wave number four.

TONIGHT: We have a partly cloudy, muggy night with an overnight low of 76.

TUESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's still hot and humid. A pop-up thunderstorm is possible during the afternoon. The high rises to 94, but it will feel like around 100.

WEDNESDAY: Sun gives way to increasing clouds. An afternoon or night times thunderstorm is possible. The high slips to 89. It will feel like about 95.

THURSDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with warm and sticky air still in place. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is less intense: 88.

FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun again. It's still humid. A shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high dips to 86.

SATURDAY: Look for a partly sunny, humid start to the weekend. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high inches up to about 87.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's still humid. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. The high is 88.

MONDAY: Look for another day with partial sun, humid air and a spotty shower or thunderstorm. The high is 90.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
