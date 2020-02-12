AccuWeather: Freeze Warning for some overnight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- ONIGHT: Skies clear, but a freeze warning has been posted for the northwest suburbs where temperatures may get down toward freezing for a few hours late tonight. So if you have plants that are not cold hardy, get them in or cover them up. For the Lehigh Valley this is nothing unusual as the normal last freeze is somewhere in the last April to early May time frame. Wind chills tomorrow morning will be in the 20s across the region. Wind gusts up to 35mph.
THURSDAY: Sunshine will be plentiful in the morning, then some cumulus clouds will develop from lunchtime on. It will be a windy day with gusts near 35mph. It will certainly feel like a March day with highs in the low 50s and wind chills at best in the middle 40s.
FRIDAY: Sunshine is the muscle maker with only a few cirrus clouds. It will stay breezy, but the high bumps up to a pleasant 64.
SATURDAY: Look for sunshine in the morning giving way to clouds in the afternoon. After a high in in the upper 60s, temperatures will be falling into upper 50s during the Union's 8 p.m. home opener. For now, the rain looks to hold off until late at night.
SUNDAY: It's a rainy start before we dry out and brighten up during the afternoon. Still a warm high of 66. A half inch of rain is likely in the morning.
MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 64.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 72.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, warmer afternoon with a high of 76.
