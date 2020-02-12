AccuWeather: Freeze Warnings and Frost Advisories Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a breezy, chilly day with a high of just 50 and a few spotty showers and snow showers around. Even a bit of graupel fell, indicating very cold air aloft.
TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and it's very cold with a low of 35 in Philadelphia and at or below the freezing mark in some suburbs. A suburban FREEZE WARNING is in effect tonight into Friday morning with threats to potted plants, agriculture and outdoor plumbing, with a FROST ADVISORY for the highly urbanized areas around Philadelphia and Wilmington.
FRIDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds and some rain arrives during the afternoon in far northern and western suburbs like Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh counties. The Poconos will see some light snow. The rain will be slow to push south and may not make it to I-95 cities until evening. The high is 53. Rain continues overnight into early Saturday morning, dropping about 1/4" to 1/2".
SATURDAY: Even though the rain moves out early, clouds will hang tough for a while and we may have a difficult time breaking out much sun. The high is still cool, too, at 54.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 64 and it doesn't look we get any rain until night time.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in place with a passing shower possible and a brush of steadier rain south and east of Philadelphia, mainly affecting coastal areas. The high hits 59.
TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with increasing clouds. The high inches up to 65. A late day or evening shower is possible.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high cools to 59, Some showers are possible, mainly at night.
THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and more possible showers as late April continues to act like late April. The high hits 62.
