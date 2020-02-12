AccuWeather: Windy And Cold, Shower

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: Increasing clouds this afternoon, windy and cold. A brief shower is possible for some. There could even be a few snow flakes mixed in. High 49. Wind chills in the 30's.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Still rather breezy. Lows 33-39.
SUNDAY (MOTHER'S DAY): Partly sunny and milder. Still windy (W 15-25 mph). High 62.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with some showers possible. We're still stuck in the same cool pattern with another high around 61.
TUESDAY: Partial sunshine returns and we're dry, but it's still breezy and chilly. The high is only 59.
WEDNESDAY: This is another partly sunny, cool day with a high of 63.
THURSDAY: Finally, warmer air begins to nudge its way back into our region. We have a mix of clouds and sun with a milder high of 68. A spotty shower can't be ruled out, but most of the day is dry.
FRIDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we shoot up to 76 ahead of an approaching cold front. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening.
