AccuWeather: Freeze Warnings Tonight, Easter Sunday Warm Up

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- it was another blustery day, with winds gusting above 50mph at times again today. Wilmington reported a peak wind gust of 69 mph today. The wind Advisory continues until 7PM. Then, winds diminish and temperatures crash into the 30s.
TONIGHT: Skies clear. It's still breezy and downright cold with a low of 36 in Philadelphia. In some suburbs, lows drop to or below freezing. A FREEZE WARNING is posted for Lancaster, Berks, Lehigh, Chester, Montgomery, Bucks, Lehigh, Mercer Counties and the Poconos. Cover or bring any tender vegetation inside here if you want them to survive the night.
SATURDAY: This is still a breezy day, but with lots of sun and a slightly improved high of 57. Winds will run about 12-20 mph, so not as strong as the two previous days.
SUNDAY (EASTER): Morning sunshine gives to to increasing clouds during the day, but we get a warm high of 70. Rain arrives at night and could be heavy at times.
MONDAY: Heavy rain with some potentially severe thunderstorms is the backdrop for the morning. Intense winds aloft will bring in copious amounts of moisture from the south, too, so look for possible street flooding. We dry out in the afternoon, but it's windy. We also see some sun and a very warm high of 75.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. It's windy and cooler with our high plunges to just 58.
WEDNESDAY: This is a breezy and even cooler day with a mix of clouds and sunny breaks and a high of just 53. Some rain is possible.
THURSDAY: We have mostly cloudy skies with another shower at times and a high of 55.
FRIDAY: Look for partly sunny skies and another cool high around 55.
