AccuWeather: Freeze Warnings Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for lots of sunshine today but it was windy and chilly. The high only hit 54 degrees. That's seven degrees below the average high for November 1st.
A FREEZE WARNING is in effect from late tonight until early Saturday morning across most of the region. Philadelphia is under a FROST ADVISORY. Potted plants should come indoors and sensitive plants should be covered.
TONIGHT: It's clear and cold with a low of 36 in Philadelphia and many suburbs drop below freezing.
SATURDAY: A true autumn chill arrives in time for the weekend. We start out with a cold morning and temperatures in the 30s at dawn. Look for mostly sunny skies with a high of only 55.
SUNDAY: Abundant sunshine does a repeat performance, but it's even cooler with a chilly high of just 52. It's also breezy. More frost is possible overnight.
MONDAY: This is yet another day of abundant sun with another chilly high around 56.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): It now appears as though we will see mostly cloudy skies with some breaks of sun. The high is a slightly milder 64.
WEDNESDAY: We're in for a mix of clouds and sun with a high around 57.
THURSDAY: Look for a mostly cloudy day with some rain possible. The high is 56 with afternoon temperatures potentially falling quickly into the 40s.
FRIDAY: Party sunny, windy and colder. The high only hits 44.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More