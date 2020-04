AccuWeather: Freeze Watch Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds mix with sun today. It's breezy and chilly with a high of just 50. A spotty shower is possible during the afternoon.TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies and it's very cold with a low of 35 in Philadelphia and closer to the freezing mark in some suburbs. A suburban FREEZE WATCH is in effect tonight into Friday morning with threats to potted plants, agriculture and outdoor plumbing.FRIDAY: Any early sun gives way to increasing clouds and some rain arrives in the early afternoon in far northern and western suburbs like Lancaster, Berks and Lehigh counties. The Poconos will see some light snow. The rain will be slow to push south and may not make it to I-95 cities until evening. The high is 54. Rain continues overnight into early Saturday morning, dropping about 1/4" to 1/2".SATURDAY: Even though the rain moves out early, clouds will hang tough for a while and we may have a difficult time breaking out much sun. The high is still cool, too, at 54.SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but the high improves to 62 and it doesn't look we get any rain until night time.MONDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are in place with a passing shower possible and steadier rain south and east of Philadelphia, possibly affecting coastal areas. The high hits 61.TUESDAY: Sunshine mixes with increasing clouds. The high inches up to 62. A late day or evening shower is possible.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun. The high is 64., Some showers are possible, mainly at night.THURSDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies and more possible showers as late April continues to act like late April. The high is a seasonable 64.For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app