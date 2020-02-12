AccuWeather: Friday starts with a super soaker

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: Overnight temperatures will stay very mild with lows only in the mid to upper 40s. A batch of rain with a warm front will move through our area in the 4-8am time frame making for a wet first part of the morning rush. If you can leave toward the later half of the rush it will be a smoother drive.
FRIDAY: Morning rain will be in the order of " near Philadelphia with up to " in the Lehigh Valley. As quickly as the rain leaves, we'll see sunshine returning and a west-northwest wind kicking up. Gusts will reach 40mph in the afternoon and temperatures will make a run into the low 70s before cooling off at night.
SATURDAY: Saturday starts off with decent sunshine, but high clouds filter in through the day turning the sky milky white. Temperatures will hold in the mid 50s, so much cooler than Friday. It remains breezy with 10-20mph winds and gusts to 25mph in the morning.
SUNDAY: A weak disturbance passes by to our south overnight Saturday into early Sunday making for some clouds early in the day, but they quickly give way to sunshine for the afternoon. Temperatures will be seasonably cool at 52.
MONDAY: A mostly cloudy start to the work week appears likely with some rain possible, mainly at night. The high drops to 48.
TUESDAY (ST. PATRICK'S DAY): It's cloudy with occasional rain, but the high improves to 56.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. The high is 61.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. A spotty shower is possible. The high warms to 66.
