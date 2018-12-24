AccuWeather: From Wet To Windy Christmas Eve

AccuWeather meteorologist Karen Rogers says the skies will brighten today ahead of Santa and his sleighTODAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): A clipper system races through the area with some showers this morning and a few wet snowflakes farther north and west.The Poconos will see a white start to Christmas Eve with an inch or so of snow. The rain ends by 9am and the winds gusty today. It will be partly sunny with a high of 46. Wind chills will be in the 30s.TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) It's partly sunny and chills with a high of 42.WEDNESDAY: Expect mostly sunny skies. High 45.THURSDAY: Clouds increase ahead of the next area of low pressure. Expect rain to arrive late at night. High 44.FRIDAY: It's another soaker with periods of rain. It's also very mild with a high of 60.SATURDAY: We'll see mostly cloudy skies, but it's a good day to take down the decorations with temperatures well above average. High 53.SUNDAY: It quickly turns colder, despite a fair amount of sunshine. We could see a period of snow at night. High 41.--------------------