AccuWeather: Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Monday Morning

It was a cold Sunday, with the high in Philadelphia only hitting 51 degrees. That's 14 degrees below average and it felt much colder with strong, gusty winds.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with a diminishing wind. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to 9am Monday along the I-95 corridor. A FREEZE WARNING is posted for the northwest suburbs and interior South Jersey. Lows 31-37.MONDAY: A cold start! Sun and clouds, breezy. High 55.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 63.WEDNESDAY: More sun and clouds, breezy and cool. High 55.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly. High 49.FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, still cool. High 51.SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Some rain is possible at night. High 53.SUNDAY: Clouds and rain possible, depending on the track and strength of a coastal low.