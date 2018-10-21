WEATHER

AccuWeather: Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Monday Morning

Cecily Tynan reports on AccuWeather during Action News at 6 p.m. on October 21, 2018.


PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
It was a cold Sunday, with the high in Philadelphia only hitting 51 degrees. That's 14 degrees below average and it felt much colder with strong, gusty winds.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with a diminishing wind. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from midnight to 9am Monday along the I-95 corridor. A FREEZE WARNING is posted for the northwest suburbs and interior South Jersey. Lows 31-37.

MONDAY: A cold start! Sun and clouds, breezy. High 55.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, breezy and milder. High 63.

WEDNESDAY: More sun and clouds, breezy and cool. High 55.

THURSDAY: Mostly sunny and very chilly. High 49.

FRIDAY: Sun and clouds, still cool. High 51.

SATURDAY: Clouds, some sun. Some rain is possible at night. High 53.

SUNDAY: Clouds and rain possible, depending on the track and strength of a coastal low.
