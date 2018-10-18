AccuWeather: Frost Advisories and Freeze Warnings Overnight

It has been a chilly fall day today with temperatures only climbing into the lower 50s this afternoon, despite sunshine. It is still breezy with NW winds between 10-20mph.TONIGHT:Overnight winds will fall off to just 3-6mph and, with clear skies thanks to high pressure sliding across southern Virginia, we are set for our first widespread frost across the region. A frost advisory has been issued for southeast Pennsylvania, Delaware and all of interior South Jersey as temps in these areas will fall below 36 degrees leading to the formation of frost. In the Lehigh Valley and Poconos a freeze warning has been issued as temps in these ares will fall near or just below freezing. The timing of the advisory and warning is between 1am and 9am. For Philadelphia itself, the low hits 38.FRIDAY: It's a cold, frosty start with temperatures in the 30s at dawn. Sun gives way to a few more clouds as the day goes on. It's milder with a high around 61. A shower or two arrives later at night.SATURDAY: We have lots of clouds and some spotty showers as another cold front moves our way. The high improves slightly to 65.SUNDAY: Sunshine will rule behind the Saturday cold front, with some cumulus clouds in the afternoon. It will also be very windy with gusts near 40 mph. Eagles fans will want to bundle up with layers beneath their jerseys at the Linc (the same goes for Union fans in Chester). We have a high of just 49MONDAY: It looks like a sunny, but cold start to the new work week. Look for sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 30s and an afternoon high of 53.TUESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cool day with a milder high of 62. A weak front could trigger a night time shower in the Poconos.WEDNESDAY: We see a mix of clouds and sun with a cool breeze and a chillier high of 59.THURSDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's still quite cool. The high is 54.