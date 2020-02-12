AccuWeather: Frost Advisory Tonight

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early light rain tapers is giving way to quick drying during the morning with some sun returning during the afternoon. It's a bit breezy and cool with a high of just 54.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase a bit overnight. It's cold with a low in Philadelphia of 39 and many suburbs closer to the freezing mark. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect between 1 a.m. and 9 a.m. Thursday in most suburbs.
THURSDAY: Early frost and temperatures in the 30s give way to a chilly afternoon. Look for clouds, some sunny breaks, a spotty shower and a high of just 52. It will also be somewhat breezy.
FRIDAY: Any morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds during the day. Rain arrives during the afternoon, mainly in northern and western suburbs and then overtakes the region at night. The high is a chilly 52. A bit of wet snow is possible in the Poconos at night and perhaps as far south as the Lehigh Valley. Meanwhile, the rain could become heavy overnight.
SATURDAY: Rain lingers into the early morning, with some drying by midday and some sun returning during the afternoon. The high is still cool at 54.
SUNDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds with more rain in the afternoon and overnight. The high improves to 60.
MONDAY: Clouds mix with sun. A passing shower can't be ruled out. The high inches up to 63.
TUESDAY: This is a cloudy day overall with a seasonable high of 64.
WEDNESDAY: Sun in the morning gives way to increasing clouds. But beneath a warm front, our numbers zoom. The high is 72.
