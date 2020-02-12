AccuWeather: Frosty Advisory Tonight, Breezy and Bright Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We saw a mix of clouds and sunshine, with some midday scattered showers that dropped some pea sized hail. The high in Philadelphia hit 62 degrees. That's ten degrees below average.
TONIGHT: A few lingering showers are possible early in the evening, but some clearing occurs after that. It's cool, too, with a low of 41 in Philadelphia and near freezing in some NW burbs. A FROST ADVISORY is in effect overnight in our NW suburban counties and the Pine Barrens of New Jersey.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's breezy and still cool with a high of 60.
WEDNESDAY: This is yet another mostly sunny day, but with a slightly milder high of 63.
THURSDAY: Clouds roll back into the region with the approach of a warm front and we could see some showers in a few spots. At the same time, milder air filters back into the region with our high reaching 68.
FRIDAY: Look for a partly sunny start to the day with our high soaring all the way up to 82, our warmest day so far this year. But in the afternoon or evening, some showers and thunderstorms are likely.
SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with some occasional sunshine. A shower is possible and perhaps another thunderstorm, but we're still warm with a high of 75.
SUNDAY: Look for a partly sunny, pleasant close to the weekend with a high of 75, but a scattered shower or thunderstorm is possible.
MONDAY: The warm weather stretch continues. We have mostly cloudy skies with a couple of showers around, but our high zips up to 76.
