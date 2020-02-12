AccuWeather: Frosty Start, Late Rain Today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's mostly cloudy and cool with a high of 60. Late in the afternoon, rain arrives and gets steadier at night.
TONIGHT: Rain is steady during the evening hours and continues with off-and-on pockets of heavier rain overnight. It's not as cold with a low of 48.
FRIDAY: The cloudy, cool and damp pattern continues and makes the final day of the work week not very nice. Look for periods of rain through the day with a cool high of 54. We may not totally dry out until evening.
SATURDAY We're getting a break to start the weekend. Morning sun will give way to high clouds as yet another spring time front pushes toward our region. But rain holds off until night time and our afternoon high improves to 64, so overall, this is a pretty good day for a walk, run and some gardening.
SUNDAY: Clouds get thicker and we see occasional rain through the day. An isolated thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high is a cooler 55.
MONDAY: Our prolonged cloudy stretch continues with a front hung up nearby. Look for mainly overcast skies with a few showers around and a cool breeze. We're still stuck in the same sort of chilly air mass with a high of 57.
TUESDAY: Early sun gives way to increasing clouds. Rain is possible late in the day or at night. The high is 60.
WEDNESDAY: It's mostly cloudy with yet more rain possible. The high inches up to 62.
THURSDAY: We still have no break in the unsettled weather pattern. This looks like yet another mainly cloudy day with more showers around and a high of 62.
