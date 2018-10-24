WEATHER

AccuWeather: Frosty start to Thursday morning

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on October 24, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Winds diminish some overnight and that will allow temps to drop to 34 in the outlying suburbs to 38 in Center City. A Frost Advisory has been issued for most outlying areas where the growing season has not ended. This DOES NOT include Philadelphia.

THURSDAY: After a frosty start, it is basically the same as Wednesday with less wind. Winds tomorrow only on the order of 8-16mph. High of 54.

FRIDAY: Clouds will be here from the very beginning. It will be a cold, raw start to the day with temps in the 30s. The daylight hours are dry and just cloudy. By evening, some rain arrives with the leading edge of our coastal storm. The high is 56.

SATURDAY: Rain will become heavy overnight and lasting into Saturday morning/midday. While we will see 1" to 2" of rain the biggest concern is for gusty winds due to a tight pressure gradient between exiting high pressure to our northeast and the advancing low pressure system. Inland gusts will range from 40-50mph with coastal gusts 50-60mph. This strong onshore wind for several hours leading up to the high tide on Saturday morning means coastal flooding is also a big concern. These strong winds will also bring down branches and power lines in some areas.

SUNDAY: It's still rather cloudy with some peeks of sun in the afternoon. The high is 56.

MONDAY: Additional rain is possible with yet another piece of energy rolling through, it does not look like a washout, but clouds hang around all day. We get another high around 56.

TUESDAY: Clouds mix with some afternoon sun. Breezy and cool with a high of 54.

WEDNESDAY: We have a partly sunny, brisk and cool day with a high around 54.

