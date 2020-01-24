AccuWeather: Get ready for soaking rain on Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds will mix with sun today. It gets a bit breezy later in the afternoon, but overall, this is a nice, mild day with a high of 52.
TONIGHT: We have mostly cloudy skies, but it's a pleasant winter evening with temperatures in the low to mid 40s and little if any rain. Most of our raindrops will begin to push into the region in the wee hours of Saturday morning, however, and by dawn, most areas should be a bit wet. The low is a mild 40. It will be colder in the Poconos and parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties where some freezing rain is possible overnight into Saturday morning.
A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect between midnight and 1 p.m. Saturday in the Poconos, as well as Lehigh and Northampton counties. Again, the threat is freezing rain which could lead to slippery roads.
SATURDAY: Rain arrives by dawn. Some freezing rain is possible in the Poconos and possibly in parts of Lehigh and Northampton counties early in the day, but most of the area sees all rain. The rain becomes heavier and more of a soaking rainfall between the hours of 10 a.m. and 3 p.m., with most areas drying out during the later afternoon hours. Northern suburbs will be the last to dry, but that probably happens by about 6 or 7 p.m.. The high is a mild 53. It will be breezy.
SUNDAY: The rain is gone and we see partly sunny skies. It's breezy and cooler with a high of 47.
MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies to begin the work week. It's still breezy with a slightly above-average high around 46 (the average is 41).
TUESDAY: Clouds will mix with sunny breaks. The high is a bit cooler at 43.
WEDNESDAY: It's a bit brighter with sunshine sharing the skies with a few occasional clouds. It's still cool with a high of 42.
THURSDAY: Skies turn cloudy during the day. The high is 43.
FRIDAY: We have cloudy skies with some rain possible. The high is still cool, but a bit above average at 46.
