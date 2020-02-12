weather

AccuWeather: Soaking rain Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a cloudy, cool Saint Patrick's Day with a high of 49 in Philadelphia, our third day in a row in the 40's.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy, but not very cold, with some rain arriving near dawn. The low hits 44.

THURSDAY: Cloudy skies are still in place, only this time, they bring a steady rain. The first drops will probably arrive during the morning rush and continue, steady at times, throughout the day and into the night.1-1.5" is likely. We could even hear the rumble of thunder at night. The high hits 52.

FRIDAY: The rain may end with some wet snow showers in the morning. Otherwise, clouds will probably give way to some late day sunny breaks. Unfortunately, it will be windy and a lot cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills in the 20s and 30s.

SATURDAY (VERNAL EQUINOX): This looks like a nice day for a change of season. We have plenty of sunshine in store with a seasonable high of 52. Spring officially arrives at 5:37 a.m..

SUNDAY: This is another nice, mostly sunny day with an improved high of 60.

MONDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and we see a milder high of 62.

TUESDAY: Things keep improving! Look for partly sunny skies and an even milder high of 66.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds and sunshine. Still mild with a high of 66.

