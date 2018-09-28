AccuWeather: Gorgeous Fall Weekend Ahead

Our early morning heavy rain transitioned to breaks of sun and a positive feel that will lead us into the weekend. After yet another rain event, people have been asking: is this a very wet year? The answer is YES! Rainfall totals across the region are either at or above what we would typically see in an entire year. Keep in mind, we have three more months to go in the year!TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with temperatures dipping into the upper 60s this evening. The overnight low is a cool 57 in Philadelphia with some suburbs getting into the mid 50s. Some patchy fog is also possible overnight.SATURDAY: It will be chilly early in the morning on kids' sports fields with some areas of fog, but overall, this is looking like a great start to the weekend, with plenty of sunshine and a warm, seasonable afternoon high around 75.SUNDAY: It's a nice close to the weekend, too. We begin with chilly sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 50s (a little cooler than Saturday morning), but afternoon highs around 73.MONDAY: The latest models show high pressure over our region that's strong enough to push an area of rain to the north toward New England and away from us. On the other hand, the humidity will probably rise a bit here. Look for partly sunny skies with a warmer high of 80TUESDAY: There's the chance of a spotty shower around, probably well north and west of Philadelphia. Most of us get a mix of clouds and sun with another warm high around 81WEDNESDAY: We see another a mix of clouds and sun and a high around 81. Another spotty shower can't be ruled out.THURSDAY: Clouds and sun mix. Its still warm, with a high around 80.FRIDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies with a shower possible. The high is 82.