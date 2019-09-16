AccuWeather: Gorgeous Week Ahead

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning sunshine gave way to afternoon clouds. Ahead of an approaching cold front, the high in Philadelphia soared to 84 degrees. That's six degrees above average.
TONIGHT: A spotty evening sprinkle is possible. Otherwise, we see patchy clouds with a low of 62 with the suburbs dropping into the mid 50s.
TUESDAY: High pressure arrives and sets us up for a beautiful stretch of weather, starting Tuesday with mostly sunny skies and a seasonable high of 78.
WEDNESDAY: The sunshine is dominant again, only this time, with cooler, autumnal temperatures. Our high only reaches 73.
THURSDAY: Look for continued sunshine and temperatures staying right around average with a high of 72.
FRIDAY: We start to warm up ahead of our next frontal boundary. Mostly sunny skies are still likely for most of the day with a high of 78.
SATURDAY: Sun mixes with some high clouds. The high warms to 86.
SUNDAY: We still have a decent amount of sunshine in play, but it's a bit more humid. The high climbs to 87.
MONDAY: Look for a mix of clouds and sun with a shower or thunderstorm around. The high hits 87.
