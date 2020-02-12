AccuWeather: Gradual Warming, Mainly Dry Week

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Clouds broke for some glimpses of sunshine this afternoon. After highs stuck in the 50s all weekend, the high in Philadelphia climbed to 63 today. That's still 10 degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies with a chilly overnight low of 48.
TUESDAY: A cool morning gives way to a milder afternoon, but it will be increasingly windy later in the day. Look for partly sunny skies with a high of 66. Afternoon winds will run between 12 and 25 mph with a few higher gusts possible. Some spotty showers are possible during the afternoon.
WEDNESDAY: Approaching high pressure delivers mostly sunny skies, but it will probably still be a bit breezy. The high temperature improves slightly to 68.
THURSDAY: Sun mixes with a few occasional clouds. It's not as windy and we see continued improvement temperature-wise with our high rising to 70.
FRIDAY: More clouds move into the region. Some showers are possible in spots. The high is 72.
SATURDAY: We'll begin the weekend with a blend of clouds and sun. There's also a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The high is slightly milder: 73.
SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with, again, a chance of a scattered shower or thunderstorm. The high climbs to a seasonable 74.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies are in store again with a spotty shower tossed in here and there. The high is 76.
