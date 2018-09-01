AccuWeather: Gradual Weekend Improvement

TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. A spotty shower is possible. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows 67-70.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to some sun by afternoon. It's warm and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. High 85.MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun and clouds, humid. Some areas will see an afternoon thunderstorm. High 89.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat Index 99. (The record high is 93 set back in 2015).WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, steamy. High 93. Heat Index 99. (The record high is 92 set back in 1985).THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 89. Heat Index 94.FRIDAY: Warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 84.SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. T'storm possible. High 84.