AccuWeather: Gradual Weekend Improvement

Chris Sowers with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on September 1, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy and humid. A spotty shower is possible. Patchy fog developing after midnight. Lows 67-70.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies early will give way to some sun by afternoon. It's warm and humid with a spotty shower or thunderstorm around. High 85.

MONDAY (LABOR DAY): Sun and clouds, humid. Some areas will see an afternoon thunderstorm. High 89.

TUESDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 93. Heat Index 99. (The record high is 93 set back in 2015).

WEDNESDAY: Sun and clouds, steamy. High 93. Heat Index 99. (The record high is 92 set back in 1985).

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. High 89. Heat Index 94.

FRIDAY: Warm and humid with afternoon showers and thunderstorms. High 84.

SATURDAY: Partly Sunny. T'storm possible. High 84.

