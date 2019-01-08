WEATHER

AccuWeather: Gusty Showers Tonight, High Winds and Cold Air Follows

EMBED </>More Videos

Cecily Tynan with AccuWeather on Action News at 6 p.m., January 8, 2019

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We had a good deal of clouds around today with some spotty showers and some drizzle at times. Winds are light. and afternoon temperatures rose into the mid 40s and will keep rising into the evening ahead of a cold front.

TONIGHT: A cold front will push through the region tonight between 10pm and 1am with a line of gusty showers and even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will spike to 50 or the low 50s and then fall off behind it as gusty west winds kick in. The overnight low is 39.

WEDNESDAY: Strong winds will then be with us for the next few days. Any attempt at sunshine tomorrow will quickly fade to cumulus clouds bubbling up in a very unstable atmosphere. Temperatures will likely hover around 42 much of the day, but it will feel like freezing with west-northwest winds at 15-30mph and gusting 40 to 45mph.

THURSDAY: Even colder air marches into the area on a gusty, northwest wind. The high is just 37. Wind chills will be in the 20's.

FRIDAY: Winds will ease slightly, but it's still a very cold day. Look for more sunshine and fewer clouds, but a high of just 33. Wind chills are stuck in the low 20s.

SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thicker clouds. The high is a cold 31. Snow moves in late in the day or evening.

SUNDAY: Eagles fans headed to watch parties will have to keep an eye on the forecast. Some snow is likely. How much depends on the track of a coastal storm. We could see nothing more than light snow showers if the storm slides past us and doesn't fully develop. On the other hand, if it hugs the coast and ramps up, a more significant snowfall would be possible which might warrant limiting travel. It's too soon to tell which way it will go, so keep an eye on the forecast. Either way, the high is a cold 33.

MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.

TUESDAY: It's mostly sunny with an improved high of 40.
--------------------
Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatheraction news update
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Wintry mix creates slick roads for AM commute
Earthquake warning app unveiled in California
'Fireball' seen in New Zealand sky
Don't miss these space events in 2019
More Weather
Top Stories
2 parrots stolen from NE Philadelphia apartment
Delco bar robbery may be connected to series of Philly robberies
Police shoot pit bulls that injured woman, dog in 2nd attack
Suspect pleads guilty to some charges in Temple student killing
Nick Foles lands on Sports Illustrated cover again
Sears gets another reprieve from liquidation
Furloughed workers rally at Liberty Bell amid shutdown
NYC mayor announces health care for all city residents
Show More
Woman attacks parents for not taking her to Outback
Police: Limping man deliberately set recycling plant fire
Genealogy database, gum help convict DJ in '92 killing
Remembering murdered 7-year-old Jazmine Barnes
Police: 2 male teens sought for assaulting 2 teen girls
More News