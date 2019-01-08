AccuWeather: Gusty Showers Tonight, High Winds and Cold Air Follows

We had a good deal of clouds around today with some spotty showers and some drizzle at times. Winds are light. and afternoon temperatures rose into the mid 40s and will keep rising into the evening ahead of a cold front.TONIGHT: A cold front will push through the region tonight between 10pm and 1am with a line of gusty showers and even a rumble of thunder. Temperatures will spike to 50 or the low 50s and then fall off behind it as gusty west winds kick in. The overnight low is 39.WEDNESDAY: Strong winds will then be with us for the next few days. Any attempt at sunshine tomorrow will quickly fade to cumulus clouds bubbling up in a very unstable atmosphere. Temperatures will likely hover around 42 much of the day, but it will feel like freezing with west-northwest winds at 15-30mph and gusting 40 to 45mph.THURSDAY: Even colder air marches into the area on a gusty, northwest wind. The high is just 37. Wind chills will be in the 20's.FRIDAY: Winds will ease slightly, but it's still a very cold day. Look for more sunshine and fewer clouds, but a high of just 33. Wind chills are stuck in the low 20s.SATURDAY: Sun gives way to thicker clouds. The high is a cold 31. Snow moves in late in the day or evening.SUNDAY: Eagles fans headed to watch parties will have to keep an eye on the forecast. Some snow is likely. How much depends on the track of a coastal storm. We could see nothing more than light snow showers if the storm slides past us and doesn't fully develop. On the other hand, if it hugs the coast and ramps up, a more significant snowfall would be possible which might warrant limiting travel. It's too soon to tell which way it will go, so keep an eye on the forecast. Either way, the high is a cold 33.MONDAY: Look for a partly sunny, cold start to the work week with a high of just 36.TUESDAY: It's mostly sunny with an improved high of 40.--------------------