AccuWeather: Gusty Storms Overnight, Strong Winds Thursday

TONIGHT: Batches of steady rain move in with the chance of some gusty thunderstorms, mainly between midnight and 4AM. The low is 38.
THURSDAY: The rain is over and some sun returns, but this is a windy and brisk day with a cooler high of 44. Winds will gust 40 to 45 mph at times, giving us wind chills in the 30s.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. It's brisk and cold again with a high of 43. It's another wind day, with gusts between 30 and 35 mph, giving us wind chills in the teens in the morning and in the 20s for much of the afternoon.
SATURDAY: The cold and brisk pattern continues with more clouds than sun, a somewhat brisk breeze and a high of just 38.
SUNDAY: This is a mostly sunny, seasonable end to the weekend with a high of 45. Winds will be lighter.
MONDAY: Look for sun giving way to increasing clouds. It will be somewhat milder with a high of 56. A shower is possible at night.
TUESDAY: Clouds mix with occasional sunny breaks. An additional shower or two is possible. Our high rebounds to 60.
WEDNESDAY: Look for cloudy and mild conditions, but wet at times with some rain around. The high bumps all the way up to 64.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast