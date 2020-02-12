AccuWeather: Gusty Storms Possible Wednesday Afternoon; Much Cooler Thursday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Today was the warmest day so far this month, with a high of 75 degrees and bright sunshine.
TONIGHT: Clouds increase. A late shower is possible west of Philadelphia. The overnight low is a relatively mild 55.
WEDNESDAY: A strong spring cold front to our west separates temperatures in the 70s here in the East to temperatures in the 40s around the Great Lakes. A wave of low pressure developing along that front moves through tomorrow dragging the front across the region in the afternoon hours. This will bring a quick hit of showers and even a gusty thunderstorm. There is not a lot of instability to work with, but if we can get a few storms to develop they could bring some stronger winds down to the surface. Right now, there is only an isolated risk of severe thunderstorms and, in general, wind gusts with this will likely be in the 40-50mph as it crosses the region. The timing is around 1pm in the western suburbs around 2:30pm here in Center City and on the coast by 4pm. Behind the front, temperatures will fall from the high of 68 in the early afternoon to upper 40s by 8pm. This temperature fall will be accompanied by winds gusting up to 35mph.
THURSDAY: Colder air rushes back into the region for a brief visit and you'll be especially aware of this in the morning. Look for temperatures in the 30s and wind chills in the 20s at dawn! In the afternoon, we'll get chilly high of 54 with wind chills in the 40s. It will be a partly sunny, but blustery and chilly day with winds gusting to 30 to 40 mph or more.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny skies roar back and it's also milder during the afternoon with less wind. The high bumps up to a pleasant 65.
SATURDAY: Our next rainmaker is delayed, which means that the first half of the weekend is now looking fairly nice. Look for sunshine, a few clouds and a pleasant high around 69. Temperatures will be falling into the low 60s and upper 50s during the Union's 8 p.m. home opener and at some point at night, some rain is possible. Hopefully, it holds off until after the match, but fans should keep an eye on this forecast just in case.
SUNDAY: Clouds thicken with rain likely. A period of steady rain is possible. We're a bit cooler with a high of 62.
MONDAY: It's partly sunny and breezy, with a high of 64.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 70.
