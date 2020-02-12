AccuWeather: Gusty Wind Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- WEDNESDAY: High pressure moves in and brings us bright sunshine for most of the day. A few clouds roll in late today with a chance for a shower later this evening, especially north and west of Philadelphia. It will be on the breezy side, with 20-30mph wind gusts. High: 58

THURSDAY: It's nice day with mostly sunny skies. Although it's not as warm. Our high of 54 is still well above average.

FRIDAY: It's breezy with lots of clouds and a few rain showers during the afternoon. There's a chance some of the rain might mix with snow showers at night, especially north and west of the city. High: 48.

SATURDAY: Clouds give way to sunshine. It's windy and chilly with a high of 48. Don't forget to set your clocks forward as Daylight Saving Time begins Sunday.

SUNDAY: Milder air rebounds and we'll see plenty of sunshine. High 60.

MONDAY: Sunshine gives way to clouds with the chance of showers at night. It warms to 66.

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy with a shower or two. It stays mild, with a high of 64.

