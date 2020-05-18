AccuWeather: Gusty Winds, More Clouds Than Sunshine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a mostly cloudy, breezy day with a high of 69 degrees, that's five degrees below average.
Tropical Storm Arthur was located just off of Cape Hatteras early this afternoon with 50mph winds. It is already pulling away from the coast, moving northeastward at 16mph. Arthur will not be a big concern for us, but the overall pattern with Arthur on the playing field will result in very windy conditions Tuesday.
TONIGHT: Partly to mostly cloudy skies will be in place overhead. The breeze picks up a bit and we get a cool low of 53.
TUESDAY: It's windy and cooler with more clouds than sun and a high of 67. The pressure gradient between Tropical Storm Arthur to our south, moving out to sea, and high pressure to our northeast will create wind gusts up to 35mph inland and 45mph at the shore. There could also be some minor tidal flooding. The high drops to 67.
WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with sun and we're even cooler with a high of just 64. It's also still somewhat breezy.
THURSDAY: Clouds again mix with sunny breaks. It's warmer in the afternoon with a high of 70. Some showers are possible south and west of Philadelphia.
FRIDAY: This is a mostly cloudy day with a couple showers around in the afternoon. The high improves to a seasonable 75.
SATURDAY: Clouds mix with more sun than what we saw on Friday. A shower or thunderstorm is possible in the afternoon and evening, but most of the day is likely dry. It's also warm with a high of 79.
SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun. Another shower or thunderstorm is possible. We get another 79 for a high.
MONDAY (MEMORIAL DAY): This looks like a gorgeous holiday, even though you may be spending it with a smaller group than usual. Look for partly sunny skies and a high of 80.
