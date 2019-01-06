AccuWeather: Gusty Winds

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny and windy. High 49. Winds NW 25-35 mph. Wind chills in the upper 30's.TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and cold. Lows 22-27.MONDAY: Becoming cloudy, brisk and cold. High 39. Wind chills near freezing.TUESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but clouds will eventually give way to some sunshine during the afternoon. High 54.WEDNESDAY: Blustery and chilly with a combination of sun and clouds. High 42.THURSDAY: Partly sunny, windy and cold. High 37. Wind chills in the 20's.FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 35.SATURDAY: Clouds and sun, seasonable. High 40.--------------------