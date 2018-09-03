WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended

EMBED </>More Videos

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at 12:30 p.m. on September 3, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
We are now expanding our AccuWeather Alert to include Tuesday through Thursday, as all three days look to have heat indices over 100 degrees.

A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11AM tomorrow for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys and currently lasts through 7PM on Wednesday. This will likely be extended into Thursday as we get closer to that date.

If you have been outside the last 2 days you know that the tropical humidity is in full force. Dewpoints are in the oppressive low to mid 70s will stay that way all the way through Thursday. Our summer of endless humidity just doesn't want to end!

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. It's still very muggy. The low is a sultry 76.

TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, hot and humid day with a high of 93 and heat index values as high as 105. The record high, by the way, is 93 set back in 2015.

WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, steamy day with another high around 93 and more heat Index values over 100. The record high is 92 set back in 1985.

THURSDAY: Look for one more hot and humid afternoon with a high of 93 and a heat index above 100. We'll see partly sunny skies. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely along with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. The high is a less intense 82. It's still humid.

SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a shower around, and a much more comfortable high of 77. If the front moves farther south, skies could brighten a bit.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist, with the chance of an isolated shower. The high is 77.

MONDAY: It's humid with intervals of clouds and sun and the chance of a thunderstorm. The high inches up to 81.

Download the AccuWeather app!
Stay connected to the best in weather with 6abc and AccuWeather!
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
weatherweather
(Copyright ©2018 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
StormTracker 6 on 6abc.com
WEATHER
Hot holiday! City deals with sweltering Labor Day
Labor Day weekend fun continues at Jersey shore
Forces of nature: How Kilauea, Hurricane Lane changed Hawaii
Floods waters wreak havoc in Lancaster County
More Weather
Top Stories
Nick Foles to be Eagles starting QB for Week 1
New England Dunkin' Donuts gives out Eagles cups
Husband and wife accused of stealing crabs
Tibbetts' father: 'Don't distort her death to advance racist views'
Hot holiday! City deals with sweltering Labor Day
U.S. service member killed, another wounded in Afghanistan
Male doctor apologizes for saying female doctors 'do not work as hard'
Philadelphia holds 30th Labor Day Parade
Show More
VIDEO: Saying goodbye to summer at Jersey Shore
Cleanup follows MIA Festival, road closures still in effect
Driver crashes into cars in South Philadelphia
Suspect arrested in hit-and-run that killed woman in NE Phila.
Officials: Man fires gun after told no more Ice Cube tickets at racetrack
More News