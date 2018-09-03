AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Expanded and Extended

We are now expanding our AccuWeather Alert to include Tuesday through Thursday, as all three days look to have heat indices over 100 degrees.A Heat Advisory will go into effect at 11AM tomorrow for the Delaware and Lehigh Valleys and currently lasts through 7PM on Wednesday. This will likely be extended into Thursday as we get closer to that date.If you have been outside the last 2 days you know that the tropical humidity is in full force. Dewpoints are in the oppressive low to mid 70s will stay that way all the way through Thursday. Our summer of endless humidity just doesn't want to end!TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies with areas of fog. It's still very muggy. The low is a sultry 76.TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, hot and humid day with a high of 93 and heat index values as high as 105. The record high, by the way, is 93 set back in 2015.WEDNESDAY: It's another mostly sunny, steamy day with another high around 93 and more heat Index values over 100. The record high is 92 set back in 1985.THURSDAY: Look for one more hot and humid afternoon with a high of 93 and a heat index above 100. We'll see partly sunny skies. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out.FRIDAY: Mostly cloudy skies are likely along with some afternoon showers and thunderstorms as a cold front moves in. The high is a less intense 82. It's still humid.SATURDAY: The front stalls nearby, bringing us mostly cloudy skies, a shower around, and a much more comfortable high of 77. If the front moves farther south, skies could brighten a bit.SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy skies persist, with the chance of an isolated shower. The high is 77.MONDAY: It's humid with intervals of clouds and sun and the chance of a thunderstorm. The high inches up to 81.