AccuWeather: Heat Advisory extended through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A HEAT ADVISORY has been extended through 8 p.m. Wednesday. Counties affected are those at the center of the region near I-95. Highs will be in the low 90s, but it will feel like near 100 at the height of the afternoon heating over the next two afternoons. Cool drinks, a/c and fans when indoors and time outs in the shade will all be important. Look out for seniors, young kids and pets.
TONIGHT: An evening storm will be very isolated. The majority will remain dry, warm, and tropical with a low of 76.
WEDNESDAY: As we head into tomorrow a cold front will be approaching from the west and a warm front lifting way up into New England. We will be in the heart of the warm sector with southwest winds pumping in dewpoints in the lower to mid 70s and temperatures rising again to the low 90s. A heat advisory has been extended through Wednesday as heat indices will again approach near 100. A prefrontal trough will approach the region and provide enough lift to cause t'storms to break out. These will be more widespread than today and could contain damaging wind gusts along with flooding downpours. The one good thing we have going for us is that the low level jet seems to be outrunning this activity and they won't line up across our area. This should help to limit the amount of severe weather in our area, but will enhance it farther north up in New England.
THURSDAY: The true cold front will not arrive here until Thursday evening, so we'll see another day of heat and humidity before true relief arrives on Friday in the form of cooler temps and lowering humidity. There could be yet more scattered storms come Thursday afternoon. The high still hot and humid. 92 feeling like the upper 90s.
FRIDAY: Finally, relief arrives behind a departing front. It is a partly sunny day and much more comfortable. We still have a chance of a storm in southern areas. The high is a much more refreshing 79.
SATURDAY: Look for a mostly sunny, nice start to the weekend with low humidity and another high around 80.
SUNDAY: This is another warm, mostly sunny day with a nice high of 79.
MONDAY: Sun mixes with clouds. It's another nice day, in fact almost fall-like. Another high of 79.
TUESDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with a possible uptick in humidity. The high is 85.
