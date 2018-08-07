AccuWeather: Heat Advisory In Effect Through Wednesday

The high in Philadelphia up to 92 degrees for the third day in a row today, officially making this our second heat wave of the year.TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, a few evening showers or storms and a muggy overnight low of 77.WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather hangs on with a mix of sun and clouds and more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong and gusty, mainly north and west The high is 91.THURSDAY: Dew points drop into the 60s as we move through the day, making it a bit more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies. The high is 90.FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a warm, seasonable high of 89.SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and the humidity rises again. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Our high is 88.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun., A thunderstorm is possible at times. It's humid again with a seasonable high around 85.MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with humid air still locked in place. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 86.TUESDAY: It's still warm and muggy with another spotty storm possible. The high is 85.-----