AccuWeather: Heat Advisory In Effect Through Wednesday

Adam Joseph with AccuWeather during Action News at 4pm on August 7, 2018.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
The high in Philadelphia up to 92 degrees for the third day in a row today, officially making this our second heat wave of the year.

TONIGHT: Look for partly cloudy skies, a few evening showers or storms and a muggy overnight low of 77.

WEDNESDAY: Hot and humid weather hangs on with a mix of sun and clouds and more afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms, some of which could be strong and gusty, mainly north and west The high is 91.

THURSDAY: Dew points drop into the 60s as we move through the day, making it a bit more comfortable. We have partly sunny skies. The high is 90.

FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a warm, seasonable high of 89.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds and the humidity rises again. Afternoon thunderstorms are possible. Our high is 88.

SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sun., A thunderstorm is possible at times. It's humid again with a seasonable high around 85.

MONDAY: Look for partly sunny skies with humid air still locked in place. Another thunderstorm can't be ruled out. The high: 86.

TUESDAY: It's still warm and muggy with another spotty storm possible. The high is 85.
