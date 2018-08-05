WEATHER

AccuWeather: Heat Advisory Monday

David Murphy with AccuWeather during Action News at 6 a.m. on August 5, 2018.

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --

TONIGHT: Skies are clear. It's warm and muggy with a low around 74.

MONDAY: Look for a hot and somewhat humid afternoon with mostly sunny skies and another high around 93.

TUESDAY: Humidity rises. Clouds mix with sun. A thunderstorm is possible late in the day with the best chance in our northern suburbs. The high is 91. If we manage three straight days of 90 or better, it will mark the season's second heat wave.

WEDNESDAY: We may not break 90 again, but it will still be very warm and humid. Look for partly sunny skies, overall. There's a better chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The high is 90.

THURSDAY: A lingering shower is possible, but most of the day is dry with a mix of clouds and sun. The high is 87.

FRIDAY: This looks like a nice day as we head into the weekend with mostly sunny skies and a high of 89.

SATURDAY: Sun mixes with a few clouds. Our high is 87.

SUNDAY: Look for a mostly sunny close to the weekend with a nice, seasonable high of 85.
